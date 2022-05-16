Besieged ScotRail set to cut services amid new threat of strike action from biggest union

Multiple sources said that the newly nationalised operator is to cut its timetable as it struggles to cope with a shortage of drivers amid an ongoing pay dispute with the Aslef train drivers’ union. One senior industry source said around a third of services could be pulled as a result.

ScotRail declined to comment directly on the timetable reductions, but said that it was “looking at how we can deliver grater timetable certainty and reliability” for its customers. It said further details would be available in “the coming days.”

Aslef said that if the reductions go ahead, it would amount to the “biggest cut to Scotland’s rail services since the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.”

It comes as the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is expected to serve notice this week to the ScotRail that it intends to ballot its members for industrial action and action short of a strike.

It is understood the offer by ScotRail of a 2.2 per cent increase was formally rejected on Friday at a meeting of 18 of RMT’s company councillors, who represent every member grade at the rail firm.

Mick Hogg, the RMT’s Scottish organiser, has since contacted Joanne Maguire, ScotRail’s chief operating officer, informing her that the pay offer had been turned down.

In what would represent a further blow to travellers already dealing with widespread cancellations across the rail network, Mr Hogg told The Scotsman that ScotRail had also informed the union that it was preparing to reduce its services as it struggles to deal with a shortage of drivers.

It is expected that the cuts – set to be officially announced on Tuesday – will result in a reduction of around a third of the timetabled services.

One industry source said: "To provide a reliable service without the need for rest day working, the cut would be about 30 to 35 per cent." Another source described it as a “very temporary” measure.

Mr Hogg said: "They've advised us that there will be change in the timetables in order to actually accommodate drivers not being available to work, but I think that’s all a guise.”

"It comes as no surprise,” he added. “I don’t know if it’s down to the fact drivers aren’t working any rest days, or if it’s just a general theme of cutting train services.”

Responding to The Scotsman’s story, Kevin Lindsay, Aslef’s Scottish organiser, said: “These cuts are the biggest cuts to services since the dark days of Beeching. We will not stand aside and watch our railway being dismantled as a consequence of appalling mismanagement and a failure to recruit enough drivers."

"If the Scottish Government plan goes ahead to cut trains, it will fatally undermine their own climate targets, which needs a huge shift in people from cars to trains, and rip up all of the commitments they gave in relation to the future and importance of rail at COP26."

It comes just a day after ScotRail began running its new timetable, which resulted in an increase of around 150 weekday services, 109 Saturday services, and four Sunday services. It described the changes as “the start of the process of recovering from the pandemic.”

On the issue of the RMT’s pay dispute, Mr Hogg has submitted his report recommending a ballot of his members to the union’s national executive committee, which is due to meet tomorrow. He has told Ms Maguire that the union “remain available for meaningful talks.”

Mr Hogg said: "Our position is clear. We want a fair crack of the whip, we want a fair pay feal for our members who went above and beyond the call of duty, particularly during the pandemic.”

He said it was “only right and fair” that ScotRail committed to an “absolute minimum” rise of four per cent, but stressed the union was also pursuing a five year extension to to a no compulsory redundancy agreement, and a “substantial” increase in the number of apprentices it employs, among other issues.

"The demographics within the railway sector is a real concern for all unions,” he explained.

The RMT is ScotRail's biggest union by far, covering conductors and ticket examiners, as well as staff working in stations.

The likely prospect of its members being balloted means that ScotRail could soon face a union battle on two fronts in light of its ongoing dispute with Aslef.

It has balloted its members for strike action - its first in 21 years - after rejecting a 2.2 per cent pay offer, with the stand off resulting in widespread disruption across Scotland’s rail network as drivers decline to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.

Aslef argues that the ScotRail system has always been "understaffed", running on a six-day week basis, meaning that it is reliant on drivers to work out of hours, including Sundays, as they do not work on a seven-day basis.

Around 300 train services across the country were cancelled at the weekend due to a shortage of drivers as a result of the unofficial action. As of 11am on Monday, there were at least 78 further cancellations, according to ScotRail’s website.

ScotRail, which went back into public ownership in April for the first time in 25 years, has apologised to its passengers but said it was “working hard” to reduce the cancellations.

The spate of cancellations comes after ScotRail launched a half-price fare offer to try to entice people back onto trains in the wake of pandemic restrictions being lifted.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, advised passengers to check their journey before they travel by using the firm’s app, or by checking its website.

He said: “We are experiencing a driver shortage, which means some services will be cancelled. We are very sorry for the disruption and inconvenience this will cause and understand customer frustration when this happens.

“Unfortunately, since the drivers’ union Aslef announced it would ballot for strike action, a significant number of drivers, but not all, have declined to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.

"While rest day working is entirely voluntary this does mean we do not have the number of drivers available to operate the full timetable.”

Mr Simpson added: “We are currently reliant on drivers working overtime or on their rest days because of delays to training new drivers caused by the pandemic. This is something experienced by all operators across Britain.