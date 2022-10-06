Bridge works lead to M90 weekend closures at Kirkliston

The M90 will be closed over two weekends between M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston and M90 Junction 1 Scotstoun. Firstly, southbound between Junction 1 and M9 Junction 1A from 8.30pm on Friday, October 14 until 6am on Monday, October 17. Traffic will be diverted via the A90, A902 Maybury Road and the A8.

The M90 will then be closed northbound between M9 Junction 1A and M90 Junction 1 from 8.30pm on Friday, October 21 until 6am on Monday, October 24. Southbound traffic on the M9 intending to join the M90 will be directed to leave the M9 at Junction 2 and follow the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

Northbound traffic on the M9 intending to join the M90 will be directed to leave the M9 at Junction 1 Newbridge and follow the A8, A902 Maybury Road and A90 to M90 Junction 1.

M9 Junction 1a where improvement works will take place this month.

Over each weekend, the existing bridge deck surfacing and waterproofing will be removed and any underlying concrete repairs will be undertaken before a new waterproofing system is applied, the bridge is resurfaced and expansion joints are reinstated.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The project to refurbish and re-waterproof this bridge deck is essential to ensuring that this motorway structure continues to provide a safe and reliable service for years to come.”

He added: “A key benefit of the project will be to help avoid reactive closures of the M90 to undertake surfacing repairs caused by underlying bridge deck issues, as has been the case in previous winters.

“The waterproofing membrane is an essential element on all concrete bridges to protect the deck from the harmful effects of chloride contaminated water. However, this membrane has a finite design life and will typically require replacement several times over the life of a structure. The waterproofing membrane of this structure was last replaced over 20 years ago and has reached the end of its serviceable life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve scheduled the works at weekends in order to minimise travel disruption as much as possible. The dates have been chosen to avoid key events taking place in Edinburgh and the surrounding area.

“Whilst every effort will be made to ensure that the M90 is fully open to traffic each Monday morning at the end of the weekend working, the extent of concrete repairs required will not be known until the existing surfacing is removed. These works are also weather dependent and so could be postponed and rearranged at short notice depending on weather forecasts.