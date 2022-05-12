British Transport Police predicts upsurge in violence on Scottish rail network as it reports rise in incidents

The rail police force predicted an upsurge would be fuelled by warmer weather and busier trains, after new figures showed an 8 per cent increase in violent crime compared to pre-Covid levels.

Threatening and abusive conduct has gone up by 30 per cent, including a 63 per cent rise among under 18s to nearly 400 incidents in the year to March.

Publication of the figures comes after The Scotsman revealed that three members of a specially-formed ScotRail team to tackle anti-social behaviour were assaulted on a Gourock-Glasgow train on Good Friday, with one taken to hospital.

Police fear busier trains and warmer weather will increase violence. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Other incidents include a ticket examiner tackling a gang of youths who had attacked a boy with a bottle on a Balloch-Glasgow train on May 1.

A BTP report to the Scottish Railways Policing Committee stated: “It is expected that violence will likely increase [in] the next quarter along with the warmer weather and busier services.

"There has been an increase in on-train policing to deter activity which has seen tensions and sporadic acts of violence in the Glasgow sector and there has been particular focus on the carriage of weapons.

"As a result of increased patrols directed at the correct services, BTP have made positive detections to prevent serious crime, and weapon-enabled serious violence has stayed low.”

Stephen Elliot, ScotRail’s security and crime manager, said: “The safety of our customers and employees is our number one priority.

“Anti-social behaviour, whether that’s physical violence, verbal abuse or any other form, is completely unacceptable.