Broken down car causes delays on A702 near Hillend

Commuters are being warned to expect delays after a car broke down on the A702.

The incident happened at around 8.41am on Wednesday at the Hillend Junction Southbound near to Biggar Road.

A lane was blocked for around an hour but Traffic Scotland confirmed at around 10am that the road was clear and traffic was moving well.

