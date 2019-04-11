Car on roof on Edinburgh City Bypass

Have your say

A car overturned on the Edinburgh City Bypass causing long delays.

The incident happened shortly after 10am, eastbound at the Lasswade junction.

Lane 1 of 2 was blocked and there were delays eastbound for up to 15 minutes, according to Traffic Scotland.

Emergency services were in attendance.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called at 10.10am to the bypass, between Straiton and Gilmerton, following reports of a road traffic accident.

“Recovery has been arranged. At this time there is no indication of any injuries.”

By 11.20am, recovery of the vehicle was underway but traffic was still queuing from Straiton to Lasswade.

The vehicle was removed and the scene cleared just before 11.40am.

READ MORE: Edinburgh traffic: Seven mile queue on City Bypass after crash near Straiton

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.