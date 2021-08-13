Concrete shortage threatens to hit Edinburgh tram line extension work to Newhaven

They said some work on the three-mile route from York Place in the city centre would be “re-sequenced” in an attempt to minimise any impact on the scheme.

It will also mean “critical” areas will be prioritised until supplies increase.

But the Trams to Newhaven project team said the problem had not affected the line’s scheduled completion in spring 2023 or its budget.

Tram line construction underway beside the Ocean Terminal shopping centre. Picture: Trams To Newhaven

An update published today stated: “A nationwide industry issue with the supply of concrete and other materials is impacting not only on Trams to Newhaven but construction projects across the country.

"The project team continues to work on mitigation measures, including re-sequencing of works, to minimise any impact.

"This may result in some sites seeing a reduced level of progress while we prioritise programme critical areas during the supply shortage period.

“The project is still on course for completion by spring 2023 and within budget.”

Work ongoing near the Newhaven terminus of the line. Picture: Trams To Newhaven

Areas where concrete is still required includes Ocean Drive, Constitution Street and Leith Walk near McDonald Road.

Construction of the extension started in November 2019, five years after the original nine-mile line opened between Edinburgh Airport and York Place.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh City Council, which is in charge of the project, added: “We continue to work towards a spring 2023 date for a revenue service being operational, and so are working with our contractor on a number of mitigation measures to allow us to stay on programme.

"In the meantime, there may be less activity than usual in some worksites.”

