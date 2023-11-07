Corstorphine low traffic neighbourhood simply transfers traffic into previously quiet roads, claim residents

Critics argue motorists are now being forced to use less safe junction as result of Corstorphine LTN

A controversial Edinburgh traffic scheme is simply transferring cars onto previously quieter residential roads, critics complain.

Residents in Corstorphine claim the low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) measures in the area have done nothing to reduce overall traffic volumes or encourage people to cycle rather than use their cars. Instead, they say, the scheme has forced motorists to use a less safe junction to join the main road.

David Madine, who launched the Stop the Corstorphine LTN facebook group, said the installation of a "bus gate" at the junction of Manse Road with St John's Road, banning cars from using the junction at key times, just meant there were now long queues in nearby Station Road, which has no traffic lights at its junction with St John's Road.

Motorists in Corstorphine queue in Station Road to turn onto St John's Road - residents say the low traffic neighbourhood has just shifted traffic from one road to another.

He said: "People don't want to get fined at the bus gate. So Instead of going up Manse Road, which is a safer junction because it has the traffic lights, they are using Station Road where you're just relying on people's goodwill to let you out.

"All it has done is move traffic and made previously quieter streets busy. It doesn't take a genius – close one road, what's going to happen? The traffic just moves from one road to the next road and that's exactly what's happening." He said there were regularly queues of 30 or 40 cars in Station Road waiting to turn into St John's Road. "It was never like that before."

The LTN is billed as creating a “safer and more comfortable environment for residents walking, cycling, wheeling and spending time in the local streets and outdoor spaces of Corstorphine”. But Mr Madine said: “All it has done is move traffic and made previously quieter streets busy. There's nothing that has been done to encourage people to cycle – okay, they have widened some footpaths, but you can't cycle on footpaths.”

And he claimed the views of the community were not being taken into account. “The council isn't listening to the community at all, they're just ploughing ahead. The councillors are just listening to the unelected officials who tell them 'If we do this and this, it'll make it better' rather than listening to the people of the community. I'm not sure how we can get our voices heard or make our points any clearer than we are doing.

"I've made suggestion like a walking bus for children going to school. And if they want to take cars away from the school at drop-off and pick-up times, they could think about organising a couple of minibuses – that would take a lot of cars off the street. But they've just decided to close some roads.”

Transport convener Scott Arthur defended the LTN. He said: “Manse Road is a route used by many children to go to Corstorphine Primary School and the footpaths in some sections are only just over 2ft wide. It’s right that the council takes steps to reduce traffic on Manse Road at peak times as part of the trial road safety scheme.