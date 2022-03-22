Covid Scotland: Which airlines no longer require face masks after EasyJet face masks update

From Sunday, passengers and crew will no longer need to wear masks on board flights if they are not a legal requirement at either end of the route.

It means mandatory mask-wearing will be dropped on UK domestic flights – excluding routes to and from Scotland, where face covering rules remain in place – and on flights between the UK and Denmark, Gibraltar, Iceland and Hungary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An EasyJet flight takes-off from London Gatwick bound for Glasgow. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

The Luton-based airline said in a statement: “As a pan-European airline operating between over 30 countries, we must continue to ensure that we and our customers follow the legal requirements of all the countries we fly to.

“This means when flying to or from countries where mask requirements remain in place, we will follow the relevant legal requirements.

“We urge European governments to have a co-ordinated approach on the removal of the requirement where possible, to make it easy and clear for customers.

“We will aim to provide clear information to customers, including while onboard, detailing the specific mask requirements on their flight.”

Several other airlines have relaxed their mask-wearing rules in recent weeks, including British Airways, Jet2.com and Tui Airways.

Ryanair's website states passengers must still wear a face mask or covering in the airport and on board their flight.

Some countries require this to be a surgical face mask. If you are travelling to/from/within Italy, Austria or Germany, it must be a FFP2 face mask.