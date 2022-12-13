News you can trust since 1873
Crewe Road South: Edinburgh police rush to crash near the Edinburgh Western General

Three vehicles collided on a busy road near an Edinburgh hospital on Tuesday morning.

By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 12:52pm

Police were alerted to the crash on Crewe Road South, near the Edinburgh Western General, at around 10.45 on Tuesday, December 13. Officers attended, blocking off a section of the road and directing traffic away from the vehicles.

It is unclear what caused the collision or whether anyone was injured. Traffic is currently heavy in the area, so drivers should expect delays.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that officers attended the crash.

