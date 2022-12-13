Crewe Road South: Edinburgh police rush to crash near the Edinburgh Western General
Three vehicles collided on a busy road near an Edinburgh hospital on Tuesday morning.
Police were alerted to the crash on Crewe Road South, near the Edinburgh Western General, at around 10.45 on Tuesday, December 13. Officers attended, blocking off a section of the road and directing traffic away from the vehicles.
It is unclear what caused the collision or whether anyone was injured. Traffic is currently heavy in the area, so drivers should expect delays.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that officers attended the crash.