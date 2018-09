Customer data stolen from British Airways website

British Airways has said it is investigating the theft of customer data from its website ba.com and has urged customers affected to contact their banks or credit card providers.

A statement said: “British Airways is investigating, as a matter of urgency, the theft of customer data from its website, ba.com and the airline’s mobile app. The stolen data did not include travel or passport details.

READ MORE: BA disruption continues after IT failure

“From 22:58 BST August 21 2018 until 21:45 BST September 5 2018 inclusive, the personal and financial details of customers making bookings on ba.com and the airline’s app were compromised.

“The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally.

READ MORE: BA launches ‘basic’ fares service

“British Airways is communicating with affected customers and we advise any customers who believe they may have been affected by this incident to contact their banks or credit card providers and follow their recommended advice.

“We have notified the police and relevant authorities.”