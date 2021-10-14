Dalry crash: Cyclist in hospital after collision with car
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a rush-hour collision with a car in Edinburgh.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:47 am
Police attended the incident, which happened shortly after 7am today in the Dalry/Ardmillan area of the city.
The incident brought delays while emergency services dealt with the collisions. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers attended Harrison Road at 7.10am on Thursday, 14 October, 2021 following a crash involving a car and a cyclist. “The cyclist was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing."
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.