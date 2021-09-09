The road was closed for more than four hours.

Two vehicles, one of which was a lorry, collided on Edmonstone Road in Danderhall, Midlothian at around 4pm today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed that the lorry shed its load in the crash and a clean-up operation was launched after the closure.

There were no reports of any injuries.