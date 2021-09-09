Danderhall crash: Road closed for more than four hours after two-vehicle collision
A Lothians Road was closed for more than four hours after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:27 pm
Two vehicles, one of which was a lorry, collided on Edmonstone Road in Danderhall, Midlothian at around 4pm today.
Police confirmed that the lorry shed its load in the crash and a clean-up operation was launched after the closure.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Officers say that the road was eventually reopened at around 8.40pm once the clean-up operation had been completed.