Digger ploughs into shop on Edinburgh’s Gorgie Road

A JCB digger has ploughed into a shop in Edinburgh’s Gorgie Road causing major delays into the city during rush hour.

It’s understood the incident happened at around 4am just after Chesser Avenue.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident was being investigated and officers are at the scene.

The spokesperson said: “An incident on Gorgie Road was reported around 4am. It is being treated as housebreaking”

A digger has crashed into a newsagents on Gorgie Road. Picture: Contributed

