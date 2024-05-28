Drainage investigation leads to overnight road closure
The South of Braidwood investigation works, which are being conducted by BEAR Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland, started on Monday, causing a full road closure between Easter Howgate and Nine Mile Burn.
The Damhead to Hillend investigation works will take place today (Tuesday) and tomorrow between 8.30pm to 6am. A full road closure will again be in place between the Lothianburn Junction and Easter Howgate.
A signed diversion route will be in place directing traffic southbound via the A720 eastbound. Traffic will exit at Straiton Junction onto the A701, follow Bush Loan Road / Old Woodside before re-joining the A702 at Easter Howgate. Northbound traffic will follow the same diversion in reverse order. This diversion will add eight minutes and 3.3 miles to affected journeys.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however, we’ve scheduled this during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.”
“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these investigation works.”
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information or X @trafficscotland.
All works are weather-dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.