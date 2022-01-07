‘Dramatic’ spike in Scots booking holidays after Covid travel restrictions eased

Barrhead Travel said enquires had nearly doubled already, with Tenerife, Orlando and Barbados among the most popular destinations.

Airline Jet2 said a 150 per cent rise in bookings had returned them to pre-pandemic levels.

It said mainland Spain, the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, Turkey, and Greece were among the most popular choices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2 bookings from Scottish airports have increased by 150 per cent. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The surge came as fully-vaccinated people returning to the UK from today will not need to take a Covid test before travelling and will not need to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result after arrival.

In addition, from Sunday, the requirement for a PCR test within two days of arrival will be replaced with a cheaper lateral flow test, but again only for those fully-vaccinated.

However, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson warned: “People still need to be extremely careful when travelling and to remember that both our and other countries' Covid-19 requirements can change at short notice as things can evolve very quickly.

“People should therefore ensure they have travel insurance and carefully check their booking terms and conditions, as well as ensuring compliance with the latest regulations for the country being visited.”

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson told The Scotsman: “This week our enquiries have grown by almost 100 per cent, demonstrating that demand for holidays is fast returning.

"We expect a busy weekend across our stores, particularly as holidaymakers are increasingly seeking the expertise of a reputable travel adviser.

“Summer 2022 is our most popular booking season, while one in five new bookings are currently for departure before the end of March.

"However, we expect to see last-minute holidays accelerate over the coming weeks thanks to the relaxation of testing rules.

“Our top destinations include Tenerife, Orlando and Barbados – but there has also been a sharp rise for other US destinations such as New York and Las Vegas for departures this year.”

Jet2 and Jet2holidays chief executive Steve Heapy said: “The relaxation of travel restrictions is welcome news for both the travel industry and Scottish holidaymakers, and comes during what is traditionally a very busy period for holiday bookings.

"We have seen an immediate and dramatic spike in bookings, with volumes since the Government announcement heading towards pre-pandemic levels, which demonstrates just how much demand is out there amongst people in Scotland wanting to get away for a much-needed holiday.

“We were already heading into the New Year with a strong feeling of positivity and confidence, and the removal of these restrictions really gets 2022 off to a great start.”

Announcing the relaxation, Mr Matheson said: “Given the rapid spread of Omicron last year, it was essential that we took immediate steps to protect public health in Scotland, particularly with regards to international travel

“We still have significant concerns over Omicron, but we recognise that, now it is the most dominant strain in Scotland and across the UK, it is sensible to review the measures currently in place.

“We also fully understand the impact of the restrictions on staff and businesses in the travel and aviation sectors and these changes demonstrate our commitment not to keep measures in place any longer than necessary.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.