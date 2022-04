Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man had been reported to the procurator fiscal and is likely to face an automatic ban.

Road Policing Scotland tweeted at 7:56 pm on Saturday: “#AyrshireRP conducted a speed check on the #A78 today. This driver almost flew past them at 148mph.”

The tweet included a picture showing the speed recorded on the police speed detector.

And it added: “Nice weather doesn’t mean you can drive at these ridiculous speeds. You never know where our next speed check will be.”