Driver killed in car crash on A70 near Balerno
A 58-year-old man has died in a car crash on the A70 near Balerno on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Saturday.
Police said the incident, which only involved the man’s black VW Passat, happened around 7.05am.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for around seven hours.
The man’s family have been informed.
Sergeant Nicola Young said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dash-cam footage that might help with our enquiries to get in touch.
“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0771 of 16 April.”
