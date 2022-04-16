Police closed the A70 between Balerno and near Kirkliston for some seven hours after the crash. Picture: Google Street View

Police said the incident, which only involved the man’s black VW Passat, happened around 7.05am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for around seven hours.

The man’s family have been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Nicola Young said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dash-cam footage that might help with our enquiries to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0771 of 16 April.”