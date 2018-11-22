Driverless buses to start Edinburgh-Fife journeys within months

People in Edinburgh and Fife will soon be among the first in the UK to experience self-driving vehicle services as part of a number of new public trials.

Three pilots have been announced, ranging from self-driving taxis to autonomous buses, that will get a share of a £25 million grant in a bid to bring self-driving vehicles onto UK roads by 2021.

A route map of where the self-driving buses will go

An autonomous bus pilot in Edinburgh, known as Project CAV Forth, received a £4.35 million slice of the fund, paving the way for a service running from the Forth Bridge into Edinburgh Park Train and Tram interchange.

A driver will still be required to be present on the bus during the trial as a back-up for passenger safety and to comply with UK legislation.

Five Alexaander Dennis single-decker manual buses will be converted as part of the pilot, carrying up to 42 passengers for 14 miles.

READ MORE: Man arrested after rocks thrown at Ruth Davidson’s Edinburgh office

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark announced the winning bidders in Oxford on Thursday, after trying a self-driving vehicle first-hand, which is being tested around the city.

“Today is very significant because it just shows that the decision that we took to have autonomous vehicles as the heart of our industry strategy is now paying fruits,” Mr Clark said.

“We will see over the years ahead the use of these cars and vehicles right across the country, and so what we’re announcing today is that we’re going to have a pilot in Edinburgh for example, for a bus to drive autonomously into the city centre from outside.

“In London, we’re going to have Addison Lee cabs that are going to make use of the technology and further testing right across the country, so what was previously a rather futuristic hope has now become a reality.”

The MP was taken on a test vehicle run by autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica, the first person outside its technical team to try the autonomous mode on the streets of the UK.

Co-founder Paul Newman travelled alongside, explaining how the system works.

All the projects will include social behavioural research, to understand how driverless technology can be seamlessly integrated into society, with the findings applied to the development for future autonomous service models.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: “I’m delighted that Edinburgh has been chosen as a base for this exciting project.

“The city is a hotbed for innovation and this £4.35 million grant is welcome further support for Scotland’s research and technology sectors.

“The UK Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy is investing in the UK’s future through innovation. Autonomous vehicles are just one example of that commitment in driving the UK forward.”

The Government’s Centre for Connected Autonomous Vehicles was established in 2015, in a bid to make the UK a world leader in self-driving technology, with £250 million - match-funded by industry, being invested so far.

Trials are already under way in parts of the UK, including Bristol, Coventry, Greenwich and Milton Keynes.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital