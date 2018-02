Introduction of new class 385 electric trains for the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line could be further put back because drivers say they can’t see signals properly from their cabs.

Commuters have already been hit by three delays to the new, faster trains, leaving them more than a year late.

The new setback comes after the union Aslef raised concerns over the safety of the new Hitachi engines, saying drivers had the impression of “looking through a fishbowl to view signals” during test runs.