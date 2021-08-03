Duddingston Park South: Edinburgh Driver charged with careless driving after crash leaves two people hospitalised
A driver has been charged after a crash in Duddingston left two people hospitalised with injuries.
Duddingston Park South was closed in both directions at around 2:40pm on Tuesday afternoon after a collision involving two cars.
Photos from the scene show a large number of police cars fire engines and ambulances in attendance, as well as an incident response vehicle.
Paramedics took two people involved in the crash to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Police Scotland have charged one of the cars’ drivers in connection with careless driving.
Duddingston Park South, which was blocked at the junction with Niddrie Mains Road, has now reopened.
Tailbacks on Duddingston Road West, Sir Harry Lauder Rd, Niddrie Mains Road and A1 Milton Link are understood to be easing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "Officers attended at Duddingston Park South in Edinburgh after reports of a crash involving two vehicles at 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 3.
"Two people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”
They added: "One driver has been charged in connection with careless driving. The road is now re-opened.”