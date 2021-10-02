Dunfermline crash: Man in hospital after being hit by car on Halbeath Road

Police closed the road.

The collision between the pedestrian and a car took place on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline at around 9.40pm last night.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the situation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline shortly after 9.40pm on Friday, 1 October.