The B6371 has been closed between the Meadowmill and Alder Road roundabouts, and will remain shut until January 1. The emergency closure was put into place on Monday, December 12, as a result of subsidence caused by Coal Authority investigatory works.

The road is the main route out of Cockenzie and Port Seton in East Lothian. Drivers will be diverted via East Lorimer Place, Edinburgh Road, West Loan, Station Road and the B3161. East Lothian Council announced the closure on Monday, writing: “Following further Coal Authority investigatory works, it is necessary to temporarily close the B6371 road to vehicles between the Meadowmill and Alder Rd roundabouts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added: “A diversion is being put in place. Pedestrian access remains in place. We will press for repairs to be undertaken so the road can re-open as quickly as possible.”