East Lothian taxi drivers say they need the same rise as agreed in Edinburgh and Midlothian

Taxi drivers are supporting a 20 per cent increase in cab fares in East Lothian, telling licensing chiefs it is a matter of “survival”.

East Lothian Council’s licensing sub-committee will be asked to consider putting up the current charges, which have remained at the same rate since 2019, at a meeting later this week. A review of the current taxi fares saw two representations on behalf of local taxi firms backing the increase.

Ian Torrance, from Torrance Taxis in Dunbar, said he was speaking for himself and Robert Campbell from AC Taxis when he said a 20 per cent rise, which he said had been introduced in Edinburgh and Midlothian, was needed.

Mr Torrance said: “East Lothian tax fares have not increased since July 2019. As with many businesses we needed to recover from Covid and a price rise sooner would possibly damage our recovery. However the time has now come for survival.”

And Elvis Taxis agreed pointing to the increase in the cost of fuel, insurance, licences and general cost of living.