East Lothian taxi drivers back proposal for 20 per cent rise in fares saying it is 'a matter of survival'

East Lothian taxi drivers say they need the same rise as agreed in Edinburgh and Midlothian
By Marie Sharp
Published 6th Nov 2023, 19:43 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 19:43 GMT
Taxi drivers are supporting a 20 per cent increase in cab fares in East Lothian, telling licensing chiefs it is a matter of “survival”.

East Lothian Council’s licensing sub-committee will be asked to consider putting up the current charges, which have remained at the same rate since 2019, at a meeting later this week. A review of the current taxi fares saw two representations on behalf of local taxi firms backing the increase.

Ian Torrance, from Torrance Taxis in Dunbar, said he was speaking for himself and Robert Campbell from AC Taxis when he said a 20 per cent rise, which he said had been introduced in Edinburgh and Midlothian, was needed.

East Lothian taxi drivers say they need the same 20 per cent rise as has been agreed in Edinburgh and Midlothian

Mr Torrance said: “East Lothian tax fares have not increased since July 2019. As with many businesses we needed to recover from Covid and a price rise sooner would possibly damage our recovery. However the time has now come for survival.”

And Elvis Taxis agreed pointing to the increase in the cost of fuel, insurance, licences and general cost of living.

The new increase, if approved by the committee, would also apply to the car valet charge if customers “misuse” the vehicle, which will go up to £120. The proposed new tariff will require to be put out for public comments before it can be introduced.

