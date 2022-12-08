Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash, which took place on the A1 near the Gladsmuir junction at around 5pm today. The southbound lane of the road has been closed between Haddington and Oaktree.

Following the crash, drivers on the road were stuck in stand-still traffic. Police have now put a diversion in place, however, traffic is still moving slowly. It is not yet known when the road is expected to re-open. Officers have urged motorists to avoid the area.