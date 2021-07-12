Easter Road crash: One person in hospital following crash on busy Leith street which left car flipped on its roof
One person has been taken to hospital following a car crash on Easter Road on Monday afternoon.
The accident happened shortly before 4.30pm on Monday, July 12, just before the junction at St Clair Avenue and Lorne Street on Easter Road.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unknown but Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm on Monday, July 12, emergency services were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Easter Road, Edinburgh.
"One person was taken to hospital for treatment and the road was closed until around 5.50pm.”
A recovery truck arrived at the scene of the accident just before 5.30pm, and a second one arrived shortly after to assist in the removal of the car.
Read More
Lothian Buses services seven, 14, 16 and 22 were diverted via Montrose Terrace, London Road, Marionville Road, Lochend Road South and Lochend Road while the road was closed.