Edinburgh Airport accelerated to its fastest 2018 growth in October

Passenger numbers at Edinburgh Airport surged last month by their fastest rate this year, it announced today.

The total accelerated by almost 8 per cent compared to October last year - with nearly 100,000 extra people using the terminal.

The 1,322,402 total marks the sixth month in a row it has topped 1.3m.

It was fuelled by the number of routes increasing by 22 to 202 over the last 12 months, including Beijing and Dubai, which is expected to make up for the loss of Abu Dhabi.

The annual passenger total was up by 6 per cent to nearly 14.1m.

READ MORE: Ryanair to launch Luxembourg and Billund routes from Edinburgh

International traffic was up by 9.5 per cent, with new routes launched since October last year including to Hamburg, Szczecin, Seville, Tallinn, Berlin, Stockholm, Lisbon, Memmingen, Derry and Sofia.

The airport said Jet2 was flying larger and fuller aircraft to more destinations, with additions including Antalya, Dalaman, Kos & Funchal.

EasyJet had added more flights to Venice and Alicante and new routes to Jersey and Seville.

UK passenger numbers increased by 5.2 per cent, with the airport saying Flybe, Loganair, British Airways and Ryanair were flying fuller planes, and Flybe and EasyJet adding more flights.

READ MORE: Loganair adds four new routes from Edinburgh Airport

Chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “It’s been another busy month and means we’ve delivered more than 1.3m passengers for six consecutive months for the first time, which highlights our fantastic growth.

“It shows Scotland’s continued attractiveness to visitors all year round, as well as the number of people taking advantage of the array of destinations we serve from Scotland’s busiest airport, including a strong performance in our new Dubai route with Emirates.

"We’re looking build on recent route announcements to places like Philadelphia, Boston and Riga and deliver even more destination choice for our passengers.”