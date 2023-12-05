Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A handling company at the centre of the summer baggage delays at Edinburgh Airport is now facing bullying and intimidation claims from staff.

And some of those working for Swissport say it could lead to strike action.

In the summer, the company came under fire over problems with baggage handling at the airport amid complaints about lost or delayed luggage. And the company was served with a "deficiency notice" by the airport due to a lack of staff and sufficient equipment and told to improve performance.

Piles of luggage built up at Edinburgh Airport in the summer as baggage delays saw passengers forced to leave without their suitcases and other luggage.

Now staff claim bullying and intimidation in Swissport is rife at Edinburgh Airport and union officials have raised concerns with bosses.

One member of staff said there were numerous cases of bullying, harassment and victimisation, as well as staff being denied their proper breaks.

"It's got to the stage where staff can't take any more. Some staff are talking about strike action if nothing changes. Some people are working six or seven hours without any break or being called off their break to go and cover other people's work while other staff sit about.

"If you say you're going to take your break, they'll say 'No, do this first and then you can take your break'. It's the way the company is run."

The staff member said there had been several cases of passengers being violent towards staff, but nothing had been done about it. Staff are just so stressed by the whole situation. They've had enough."

GMB Scotland, which represents Swissport staff at Edinburgh Airport, confirmed claims of bullying and intimidation have been raised with management. GMB organiser Robert Deavy said the claims should be properly investigated and urged action to encourage staff to formally report the allegations.

He said: “We have been made aware of claims of unacceptable and intimidatory behaviour against our members. We have raised those complaints informally with the company but the staff affected have been reluctant to formally detail their experience and prompt the necessary investigations.

“We would urge management to give them every assurance that their claims would be taken seriously, properly investigated and lead to whatever action is required to ensure their workplace is safe and respectful.”

A spokesperson for Swissport said: “We are working closely with the team at Edinburgh to investigate these allegations. As an organisation, we firmly denounce all forms of bullying and stand for a culture of respect, kindness, and inclusivity.