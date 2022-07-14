Edinburgh Airport issue travel warning ahead of Scottish Festival of Motoring event at the Royal Highland Centre

Edinburgh Airport has warned travellers that the surrounding roads may be busier than normal this weekend, due to a large event.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 4:55 am

The warning comes ahead of the Scottish Festival of Motoring, which is taking place on Sunday, July 15 at the Royal Highland Centre.

On Facebook, Edinburgh Airport advised customers, and wrote: “Make sure you’re in pole position and plan ahead as the roads around the airport are expected to be busier than normal!”

Show vehicles, modified cars, classic and retro cars, and motorcycles will be on display at the Scottish Festival of Motoring. There will also be performances of students and demos, as well as activities for kids, making it an event for all the family.

The roads around Edinburgh Airport are expected to be busier than normal on Sunday.
