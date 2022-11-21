The flight, which left Belfast International Airport at 1.42pm on Monday afternoon, was diverted to Edinburgh Airport, after an emergency arose on board. The aircraft sent out a Squawk 7700 code, which indicates that an emergency situation has taken place on board.

Locals spotted police cars, fire appliances and ambulances heading along Turnhouse Road, heading in the direction of Edinburgh Airport, as the flight came into land.

The plane landed safely at Edinburgh Airport around 2.15pm.

The Loganair flight made an emergency landing in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for Loganair told the Herald: “A Loganair flight operating between Belfast and Aberdeen made a precautionary landing in Edinburgh today after a technical issue arose.