Edinburgh Airport: Loganair flight from Belfast to Aberdeen forced to make emergency landing in Edinburgh
A Loganair flight to Aberdeen made an emergency landing in Edinburgh this afternoon.
The flight, which left Belfast International Airport at 1.42pm on Monday afternoon, was diverted to Edinburgh Airport, after an emergency arose on board. The aircraft sent out a Squawk 7700 code, which indicates that an emergency situation has taken place on board.
Locals spotted police cars, fire appliances and ambulances heading along Turnhouse Road, heading in the direction of Edinburgh Airport, as the flight came into land.
The plane landed safely at Edinburgh Airport around 2.15pm.
A spokesperson for Loganair told the Herald: “A Loganair flight operating between Belfast and Aberdeen made a precautionary landing in Edinburgh today after a technical issue arose.
“The aircraft landed without incident at Edinburgh Airport and alternative travel is being arranged for all passengers. The safety of passengers and crew is of utmost importance to us at Loganair and we thank all involved for their patience.”