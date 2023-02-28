Edinburgh Airport: Loganair to double daily service from Edinburgh to 'English Riviera' Exeter
Travellers will be able to fly direct from Edinburgh to the ‘English Riviera’ this summer.
Flights between the Capital and a historic English city will become more frequent this summer, it has been announced.
Starting on June 19, Loganair will be increasing its daily service from Edinburgh Airport to Exeter to twice a day, from Monday to Friday. The airline will also run a daily weekend service between the two cities.
The extra flights will make it easier for Edinburgh passengers to enjoy a holiday on the ‘English Riviera’, a 22 mile stretch of coastline with sandy beaches, rocky coves and picturesque villages, which is only a short drive away from Exeter. Travellers will also be able to explore Exeter, an ancient city dating back to Roman times, which has many historic landmarks as well as a vibrant cultural scene.
Loganair has also increased other Scottish services. The airline will add extra flights from Edinburgh to Southampton and Bergen – the capital of Norway. The Scottish airline is also offering customers 20% off over 20,000 selected seats if they book a flight from Edinburgh to Exeter by March 3, with promo code EDIEXT20.
Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: "Loganair has experienced its busiest summer ever this year, carrying a record number of customers across the UK and Europe and we expect Summer 2023 to be no different. We take great pride in facilitating growth in interconnectivity across the UK and by increasing our frequency on some of our key routes, we can better serve our customers."