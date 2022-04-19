Now that travel is finally a possibility again, more and more Scots are planning an overseas getaway. Edinburgh Airport has plenty of parking options for your next trip, so you can arrive at the airport with as little stress as possible.

Here's all you need to know about where to park and how much it will cost.

Edinburgh Airport, stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

Where to park at Edinburgh airport

Long-stay parking

Long-stay parking at Edinburgh Airport is a six- to eight-minute walk from the terminal and is one of the closest car parks you can find. There’s no shuttle, but the path to the terminal is clearly marked.

Long-stay is ideal for parking for several days at a time. There are also blue badge spaces available for badge-holders, but no electric charge points.

Mid-stay parking

Mid-stay is suited for if you’re away for a few days at a time. A five-minute walk from Departures, it makes it easy and efficient to get to the airport before your flight.

Edinburgh Airport’s only valet service must be booked in advance and will be returning from May 1st. You can find it from next to the airport terminal, less than a minute’s walk from check-in.

Terminal parking

Terminal parking is the most convenient parking option, just a two-minute walk from the Terminal. Pay-as-you-go parking options are also available here.

There are blue badge spaces available for those who need them.

Multi-storey parking

Parking in the multi-storey offers you direct access to the terminal via the FastTRACK bridge, meaning you can access Departures after just a one-minute walk. Pay-as-you go fares are available, as well as blue badge spaces.

Plane parking

The newest parking addition to Edinburgh Airport offers close-up views of the runway as well as some of the best-value prices on offer. Cars, motorbikes, and vans are all allowed to park here, but there are no blue badge spaces.

How much does Edinburgh airport parking cost?

As a general rule, pre-booking your parking as early as possible can save you up to 60%. You can pre-book via the Edinburgh Airport website here. Here’s how much parking will cost you for non-booked visits:

Long-stay parking

- 0 - 30 mins: Free

- 30 min - 1 hour: £7.00

- 1 - 3 hours: £16.50

- 3 - 24 hours: £40.00

- 2 days: £75.00

- 3 days: £95.00

- 4 days: £120.00

- 5 days: £140.00

- 6 days: £150.00

- 7 days: £154.00

- 8 days: £176.00

- 9 days or more: £22.00

Mid Stay parking

- 0 - 30 minutes: £9.00

- 30 min - 1 hour: £12.00

- 1 - 3 hours: £18.00

- 3 - 24 hours (or part thereof): £50.00

- 2 days (or part thereof): £90.00

- 3 days (or part thereof): £110.00

- 4 days (or part thereof): £130.00

- 5 days (or part thereof): £150.00

- 6 days (or part thereof): £180.00

- 7 days (or part thereof): £210.00

- 8 days (or part thereof): £240.00

- Thereafter (per day or part thereof): £30.00

FastPark

- 7 days: £38.99

Terminal parking

- 0 - 10 minutes: £4.00

- 10 - 15 minutes: £5.00

- 15 - 30 minutes: £9.00

- 30 minutes - 1 hour: £12.00

- 1 - 3 hours: £16.00

- 3 - 7 hours: £18.00

- 7 - 10 hours: £30.00

- 10 - 24 hours: £60.00

- Up to 2 days: £110.00

- Up to 3 days: £140.00

- Up to 4 days: £155.00

- Up to 5 days: £165.00

- Thereafter (per day or part thereof): £35.00

Multi-storey parking

- Minimum charge up to 3 hours: £20.00

- 3 - 7 hours: £22.00

- 7 - 10 hours: £32.00

- 10 - 24 hours: £70.00

- Up to 2 days: £130.00

- Up to 3 days: £150.00

- Up to 4 days: £180.00

- Thereafter (per day or part thereof): £45.00

Plane parking

- 1 hour: £7.00

- 1-3 hours: £16.50

- 3-24 hours: £40.00

- 2 days: £75.00

- 3 days: £95.00

- 4 days: £120.00

- 5 days: £140.00

- 6 days: £150.00

- 7 days: £154.00

- 8 days: £176.00