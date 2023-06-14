The threat of summer travel chaos as a result of strike action by ground staff at Edinburgh Airport has been lifted after union members voted to accept a pay deal.

The Unite union said around 275 workers agreed to the settlement by 96 per cent, which will deliver a 12 per cent increase on basic salary and shift pay along with a one-off cash payment of £1,000. Last month the Unite members – who work in airport security, terminal operations, search areas and airside support services – backed strike action over pay by 85 per cent on a 75 per cent turnout.

Union leaders claimed the previous offer to Edinburgh staff was inferior to the settlement agreed for those at London’s Gatwick airport, run by the same company, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). The Gatwick pay deal gave workers there a 12 per cent increase and a £1500 one-off cash payment, while Edinburgh staff were being offered 11 per cent and a £1000 cost of living payment. Unite also announced recently that around 100 members based at Glasgow Airport Limited had secured an 11 per cent rise.

Ground staff at Edinburgh Airport have voted to accept an improved pay offer, lifting the threat of strike action. Picture: Dan Phillips.

Following the vote to accept the latest pay offer, Unite industrial officer Carrie Binnie said: “Unite always wanted to resolve this dispute at Edinburgh Airport through negotiations but our members were prepared to take strike action in order to secure a better wage increase. A 12 per cent rise along with a £1,000 cash payment really is an excellent result, which will benefit hundreds of workers at the airport.”