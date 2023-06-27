Edinburgh-bound drivers have been warned that a slip-road on the M8 will close for roadworks.

The slip road onto the eastbound M8 at Junction 4 Whitburn in West Lothian will be closed for one night, on Tuesday, July 4, from 8.30pm to 6am. Drivers wanting to join the M8 eastbound at Junction 4 will be diverted via the M8 westbound carriageway to turn at Junction 4A, adding roughly 4.3 miles and six minutes onto journeys. Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road at all times.

Work will be done to install traffic loops while the road is closed. Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “The installation of these traffic loops will ensure traffic data is accurately recorded on this section of the M8. A slip road closure is essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.”