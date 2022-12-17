Parking wardens could soon be riding on buses ready to jump off and hand out tickets to motorists who park in bus lanes.

The plan is part of a crackdown on drivers obstructing bus lanes and causing delays at peak hours across the Capital. Transport convener Scott Arthur said the move came after a heartfelt plea from a bus driver who emailed him saying it was a major cause of stress for drivers trying to keep to their timetable and part of the reason many were quitting.

The driver said the non-policing of bus lanes in the city centre at peak times was leading to high levels of congestion. He continued: "All major routes are affected. The continuous rule breaking along Lothian Road, Bruntsfield and Morningside Road is driving bus drivers to despair. It is the same on George IV Bridge, South Bridge, Nicolson Street and Newington. We are currently losing drivers at an alarming rate with most citing stress due to facing massive delays in all areas of the city centre. This leads to poor relations with passengers due to people having to wait a long time on a bus."

Delays caused by cars parked in bus lanes are a major cause of stress and part of the reason many are quitting, says one city bus driver. Picture: Susan Burrell.