Edinburgh bus lanes: Parking wardens could go on buses to issue tickets to motorists who park in bus lanes
Blocked bus lanes major cause of delays and stress, says Edinburgh bus driver
Parking wardens could soon be riding on buses ready to jump off and hand out tickets to motorists who park in bus lanes.
The plan is part of a crackdown on drivers obstructing bus lanes and causing delays at peak hours across the Capital. Transport convener Scott Arthur said the move came after a heartfelt plea from a bus driver who emailed him saying it was a major cause of stress for drivers trying to keep to their timetable and part of the reason many were quitting.
The driver said the non-policing of bus lanes in the city centre at peak times was leading to high levels of congestion. He continued: "All major routes are affected. The continuous rule breaking along Lothian Road, Bruntsfield and Morningside Road is driving bus drivers to despair. It is the same on George IV Bridge, South Bridge, Nicolson Street and Newington. We are currently losing drivers at an alarming rate with most citing stress due to facing massive delays in all areas of the city centre. This leads to poor relations with passengers due to people having to wait a long time on a bus."
Cllr Arthur has made clear he sees improving journey times on public transport is a top priority. He said: "As part of a plan to cut congestion and reduce car use in the city, I am absolutely committed to making switching to public transport in Edinburgh more attractive. A key part of this is doing all I can to help bus drivers stick to their timetable. A single selfish driver parking in a bus lane can delay hundreds of people travelling on buses. Having listened to bus drivers, I have asked that council officers step up bus lane enforcement on key routes into the city."In addition to this, we are also speaking to Lothian Buses about placing parking attendants on buses at peak times. They would be empowered to jump off the bus and issue a ticket to anyone parking anti-socially. We don't yet have the power to simply mount enforcement cameras on buses, but I hope that day will come soon.”