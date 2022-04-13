Edinburgh Bypass closures: A720 facing five weeks of roadworks

The Edinburgh bypass is facing a five-week programme of closures in order to complete a 17-phase series of roadworks.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:58 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 12:05 pm

The A720 closures take place between Monday, April 18 and Saturday May 21 to allow upgrades to take place.

Various parts of the road will close in turn over the five-week period between 8pm and opening again at 5.30am the following morning.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will use these closures to carry out a variety of routine maintenance tasks and to tidy up the carriageways and roadsides, reducing the longer term need for traffic management on the bypass and resulting in less disruption overall.

The Edinburgh bypass will see extensive work done over the course of five weeks.

Works to be carried out during these closures include litter picking, gully emptying, catchpit cleaning, weed spraying, road sweeping, pothole patching and repairs to signs and safety fences. The closures will also allow for inspections of structures and the carriageway.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It’s essential for safety that we close the carriageway while these works are carried out, however we’ll be taking advantage of the closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible at once.

“We’ve also split the works into phases so that only the minimum length of carriageway has to be closed on any given night.

“If you are planning to use the bypass at night over the next few weeks, our advice is to check what restrictions will be in place and allow extra time for your journey if necessary.

“We thank road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”

Start

End

Location

Duration

Traffic mgt

Diversion route (if applicable)

18 Apr

19 Apr

Gogar to Hermiston on slip Eastbound

1 night

Total closure

Gogar Rbt - South Gyle - A71 Calder Jct to South Gyle - Calder Jct

19 Apr

20 Apr

Calder to Gogar Link Road

1 night

Total closure

Divert via Dreghorn and return

20 Apr

21 Apr

Gogar to Calder Link Road (including near side lane closure up to Calder)

1 night

Total closure

Divert via Hermiston Gait Roundabout

21 Apr

23 Apr

Hermiston to Dreghorn Eastbound

2 nights

Total closure

Calder Jct - A71 Calder Rd - B701 Wester Hailes Rd - B701 Gillespie Rd - B701 Redford Rd - Dreghorn Link - Dreghorn Jct

24 Apr

25 Apr

Hermiston to Dreghorn Eastbound

1 night

Total closure

Calder Jct - A71 Calder Rd - B701 Wester Hailes Rd - B701 Gillespie Rd - B701 Redford Rd - Dreghorn Link - Dreghorn Jct

25 Apr

26 Apr

Dreghorn to Lothianburn on slip Eastbound

1 night

Total closure

Dreghorn Jct - Dreghorn Link - B701 Hunters Tryst - A702 - Lothianburn Jct

26 Apr

27 Apr

Lothianburn to Straiton on slip Eastbound

1 night

Total closure

Lothianburn Jct - A702 - B701 Frogston Road - A701 Burdiehouse Rd - Straiton Jct

27 Apr

30 Apr

Straiton to Sheriffhall Rbt Eastbound

3 nights

Total closure

Straiton Jct - Lang Loan - Lasswade Rd - Gilmerton Station Road - A772 - A7 - Sheriffhall Rbt

2 May

4 May

Sheriffhall to Old Craighall Eastbound

2 nights

Total closure

Sheriffhall Rbt - A7 - B6415 Old Craighall Rd - Old Craighall Rbt

May 4

May 6

Old Craighall to Sherrifhall Rbt Westbound

2 nights

Total closure

Old Craighall Rbt - B6415 Old Craighall Rd - A7 - Sheriffhall Rbt

May 6

May 7

Sherrifhall Rbt to Straiton Westbound

1 night

Total closure

Sherifhall Rbt - A7 - A772 - Gilmerton Station RD - Lasswade Rd - Lang Loan - Straiton Jct

9 May

11 May

Sherrifhall Rbt to Straiton Westbound

2 nights

Total closure

Sherifhall Rbt - A7 - A772 - Gilmerton Station RD - Lasswade Rd - Lang Loan - Straiton Jct

11 May

13 May

Straiton on-slip to Lothianburn on-slip Westbound

2 nights

Total closure

Straiton Jct - A701 Burdiehouse Rd - B701 Frogston Rd - A702 - Lothianburn Jct

13 May

14 May

Lothianburn on slip to Dreghorn Westbound

1 night

Total closure

Lothianburn Jct - A702 - B701 Hunter Tryst - Dreghorn Link - Dreghorn Jct

16 May

19 May

Dreghorn to Gogar Westbound

3 nights

Total closure

Dreghorn Jct - Dreghorn Link - B701 Redford Rd - B701 Gillespie Rd - B701 Wester Hailes Rd - A71 Calder Rd - Calder Jct

19 May

20 May

Old Craighall Roundabout

1 night

Alternative lane closure

N/A

20 May

21 May

Sheriffhall Roundabout

1 night

Alternative lane closure

N/A

