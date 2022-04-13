Edinburgh Bypass closures: A720 facing five weeks of roadworks

The A720 closures take place between Monday, April 18 and Saturday May 21 to allow upgrades to take place.

Various parts of the road will close in turn over the five-week period between 8pm and opening again at 5.30am the following morning.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will use these closures to carry out a variety of routine maintenance tasks and to tidy up the carriageways and roadsides, reducing the longer term need for traffic management on the bypass and resulting in less disruption overall.

The Edinburgh bypass will see extensive work done over the course of five weeks.

Works to be carried out during these closures include litter picking, gully emptying, catchpit cleaning, weed spraying, road sweeping, pothole patching and repairs to signs and safety fences. The closures will also allow for inspections of structures and the carriageway.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It’s essential for safety that we close the carriageway while these works are carried out, however we’ll be taking advantage of the closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible at once.

“We’ve also split the works into phases so that only the minimum length of carriageway has to be closed on any given night.

“If you are planning to use the bypass at night over the next few weeks, our advice is to check what restrictions will be in place and allow extra time for your journey if necessary.

“We thank road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”

Start End Location Duration Traffic mgt Diversion route (if applicable) 18 Apr 19 Apr Gogar to Hermiston on slip Eastbound 1 night Total closure Gogar Rbt - South Gyle - A71 Calder Jct to South Gyle - Calder Jct 19 Apr 20 Apr Calder to Gogar Link Road 1 night Total closure Divert via Dreghorn and return 20 Apr 21 Apr Gogar to Calder Link Road (including near side lane closure up to Calder) 1 night Total closure Divert via Hermiston Gait Roundabout 21 Apr 23 Apr Hermiston to Dreghorn Eastbound 2 nights Total closure Calder Jct - A71 Calder Rd - B701 Wester Hailes Rd - B701 Gillespie Rd - B701 Redford Rd - Dreghorn Link - Dreghorn Jct 24 Apr 25 Apr Hermiston to Dreghorn Eastbound 1 night Total closure Calder Jct - A71 Calder Rd - B701 Wester Hailes Rd - B701 Gillespie Rd - B701 Redford Rd - Dreghorn Link - Dreghorn Jct 25 Apr 26 Apr Dreghorn to Lothianburn on slip Eastbound 1 night Total closure Dreghorn Jct - Dreghorn Link - B701 Hunters Tryst - A702 - Lothianburn Jct 26 Apr 27 Apr Lothianburn to Straiton on slip Eastbound 1 night Total closure Lothianburn Jct - A702 - B701 Frogston Road - A701 Burdiehouse Rd - Straiton Jct 27 Apr 30 Apr Straiton to Sheriffhall Rbt Eastbound 3 nights Total closure Straiton Jct - Lang Loan - Lasswade Rd - Gilmerton Station Road - A772 - A7 - Sheriffhall Rbt 2 May 4 May Sheriffhall to Old Craighall Eastbound 2 nights Total closure Sheriffhall Rbt - A7 - B6415 Old Craighall Rd - Old Craighall Rbt May 4 May 6 Old Craighall to Sherrifhall Rbt Westbound 2 nights Total closure Old Craighall Rbt - B6415 Old Craighall Rd - A7 - Sheriffhall Rbt May 6 May 7 Sherrifhall Rbt to Straiton Westbound 1 night Total closure Sherifhall Rbt - A7 - A772 - Gilmerton Station RD - Lasswade Rd - Lang Loan - Straiton Jct 9 May 11 May Sherrifhall Rbt to Straiton Westbound 2 nights Total closure Sherifhall Rbt - A7 - A772 - Gilmerton Station RD - Lasswade Rd - Lang Loan - Straiton Jct 11 May 13 May Straiton on-slip to Lothianburn on-slip Westbound 2 nights Total closure Straiton Jct - A701 Burdiehouse Rd - B701 Frogston Rd - A702 - Lothianburn Jct 13 May 14 May Lothianburn on slip to Dreghorn Westbound 1 night Total closure Lothianburn Jct - A702 - B701 Hunter Tryst - Dreghorn Link - Dreghorn Jct 16 May 19 May Dreghorn to Gogar Westbound 3 nights Total closure Dreghorn Jct - Dreghorn Link - B701 Redford Rd - B701 Gillespie Rd - B701 Wester Hailes Rd - A71 Calder Rd - Calder Jct 19 May 20 May Old Craighall Roundabout 1 night Alternative lane closure N/A 20 May 21 May Sheriffhall Roundabout 1 night Alternative lane closure N/A