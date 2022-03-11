Edinburgh bypass closures: City bypass section to shut for resurfacing

The bypass will be subject to closure.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland has announced two overnight closures of the westbound A720, to complete work on the A720 westbound slip road from the A71 Calder Junction towards Gogar Roundabout.

The A720 westbound slip from the A71 has been closed each night since 7 March as part of an ongoing project to renew 2 kilometres of road surface.

Two overnight closures of the westbound carriageway of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass between Hermiston Gait and Gogar Roundabout will now be required between 8.30pm and 6am on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 March, to allow a safety zone around the resurfacing works where the slip road joins the bypass.

The A720 westbound slip road from the A71 Calder Junction and the M8 slip road onto the A720 westbound will also be closed on these nights.

A diversion route will be signposted for traffic travelling westbound to Gogar, via Calder Road, Broomhouse Road, Bankhead Drive, South Gyle Access and South Gyle Broadway.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists using the westbound slip road from Calder Junction to the A720.

“Road closures are essential for safety, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”