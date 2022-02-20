Edinburgh bypass crash: A720 partially blocked after two motorbikes and car collide
A slip-road on the Edinburgh bypass is partially blocked after a crash this afternoon involving two motorbikes and a car.
The incident happened at around 1.30pm at the on-slip at Hermiston Gait.
Traffic on the approach at the A720 is slow as a result of the crash.
Police are on the scene, and lanes 1 and 2 of 4 are currently closed.
A Police Spokesperson said: “There was a collision involving two motorcycles and a car near the roundabout at Hermiston Gait at 1:30pm, emergency services are on the scene.”
Traffic Scotland said of the incident: “The slip to the A720 Eastbound at Hermiston Gait is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.
"Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”
Updates to follow.