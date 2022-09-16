Traffic Scotland has warned that although the vehicles involved in the crash are on the hard shoulder, traffic is still moving slowly.

Emergency services were called to the incident that involved a car and a lorry around 7.15 on Friday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A720 southbound near the Hermiston Gait roundabout at around 7.15am on Friday, 16 September, 2022.

“Emergency services attended and officers assisted with traffic management.”