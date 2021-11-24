Edinburgh bypass crash: Two-vehicle collision on A720

Traffic has been affected by a two-car collision on the Edinburgh bypass this evening.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:11 pm

The A720 incident happened between the Lothianburn and Straiton Junctions.

Traffic Scotland reported that traffic was heavy in the area after the eastbound carriageway crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, police received a report of a two car crash on the A720 between Lothianburn Junction and Straiton Junction, Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“There are no reports of anyone injured at this time.”

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Police say the incident involved two cars.
EdinburghTrafficScotlandPolice ScotlandCoronavirus