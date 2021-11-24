Edinburgh bypass crash: Two-vehicle collision on A720
Traffic has been affected by a two-car collision on the Edinburgh bypass this evening.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:11 pm
The A720 incident happened between the Lothianburn and Straiton Junctions.
Traffic Scotland reported that traffic was heavy in the area after the eastbound carriageway crash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, police received a report of a two car crash on the A720 between Lothianburn Junction and Straiton Junction, Edinburgh.
“There are no reports of anyone injured at this time.”