Edinburgh Bypass death: Man named after body found on A720

A man who was found dead on the central reservation of the City Bypass has officially been named by police as Craig Bruce from Bilston, Midlothian.

The 37-year-old’s body was discovered during the morning rush hour yesterday, between the Sheriffhall roundabout and the Gilmerton junction.

The bypass was closed for eight hours as investigations were carried out and police have appealed for motorists’ dashcam footage taken between midnight and 2am.

Officers say an enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement: “We can now confirm the identity of a man, whose body was found on the central reservation of the A720, Edinburgh City bypass.

“He was Craig Bruce from Bilston.

“The 37-year-old’s body was found near to Sheriffhall at around 8.20am on Thursday 17th January and an enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

“Anyone with any relevant information, particularly motorists who may have dash-cam footage that could be of interest to this investigation, are asked to come forward.”

