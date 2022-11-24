Emergency services are in attendance at two separate crashes on Calder Road, Edinburgh. The first crash was reported around 7.30 am on Thursday (November 24), beside the Ford Garage and just before Calder Roundabout.

The incident involved a female pedestrian and a van, and the woman has been taken to hospital, police said. Police were called to the scene as the road was closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.35 am on Thursday, police were called to a road crash involving a female pedestrian and a van on Calder Road. The woman has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Calder Road is closed westbound between Bankhead Roundabout and Calder Roundabout. Local diversions are in place, however, motorists are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route."

Edinburgh Calder Road crash: Traffic at a stand still after two crashes on Calder Road as drivers warned of queues

Edinburgh Travel News has now reported a second crash in the area on Westerhailes Road, near Calder Grove. An eyewitness confirmed that there are four or five police cars on the scene, and at least one ambulance.

The following Lothian buses are currently diverted – 36, 400, 21, 3, 24, 34, 35, X27 and X28. Drivers in the area have been asked to take care and prepare for queues.

