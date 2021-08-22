Edinburgh car fire: Vehicle bursts into flames as loud bangs heard across area

The fire happened just before 2pm, with loud bangs heard around the Maidencraig Crescent area.

The fire left the road damaged, and Police Scotland say officers are still on the scene.

A Spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire service tended to a car on fire at the junction of Marischall Place and Maidencraig Crescent at around 1.51pm.

The fire was visible for quite some distance.

“They got to work extinguishing the fire using a high pressure hose reel and the main jet.

"Police attended for traffic management and we also informed Edinburgh council as the road was damaged by the fire.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Maidencraig Crescent around 2.10pm, on Sunday, August 22, following a report of a car on fire.

“Officers are assisting with traffic management. The council has been contacted due to damage to the road surface.”