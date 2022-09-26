According to a recent Moneybarn survey on which UK cities have the best parking provision, the Capital came out as the worst for the average cost of a minimum one-hour stay.

The study looked at cities and the number of NCP parking spaces per 1,000 locally registered cars.

Using figures from National Car Parks (NCP) the study showed Cambridge, Norwich and London were the next most expensive for parking, while Glasgow came in at seven with an average cost of £4.03 per hour.

Edinburgh is the most expensive place in the UK for car parks, according to a new survey (Getty Images)

Edinburgh has 1,063 spaces at several NCP car parks in the city centre including Castle Terrace, Grindlay Street Court and Holyrood Road.

It comes after the Capital was ranked the worst in a separate survey of the best places to park across the country.

The UK Car Parking Index said parking spaces in the Capital were "limited" and "pricey".

The report said: “Parking spots can sometimes seem few and far between. Whether drivers are heading out for a day of shopping, brunching, exploring a city’s sights, or simply commuting to work it shouldn’t be overshadowed by the stress of finding a parking space.

"That’s why we have created the UK Car Parking Index, to determine the best cities for parking.”

Once all the factors were taken into consideration, Edinburgh emerged with an overall score of less than 30 out of 70.

The most expensive places to park in the UK, ranked

1 Edinburgh

2 Cambridge

3 Norwich

4 London

5 Brighton

6 Nottingham

7 Glasgow

8 Bristol

9 Liverpool