Edinburgh city bypass brought to standstill as emergency services battle huge car transporter fire

Emergency services were called to the A720, at Gilmerton, at 6,55pm on Thursday (November 17) following reports of a fire.

A CCTV image shared on social media showed flames pouring from the vehicle, as firefighters battled the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at approximately 6.55pm this evening to a vehicle fire on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. We sent two appliances to the scene.

Traffic Scotland shared this dramatic image of the fire (Image: Traffic Scotland)

"Crews have extinguished the fire and we have left the scene. We stood down at around 8.45pm."