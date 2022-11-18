Edinburgh city bypass brought to standstill as emergency services battle huge car transporter fire
A section of Edinburgh's city bypass was at a standstill for almost two hours due to a huge car transporter fire.
Emergency services were called to the A720, at Gilmerton, at 6,55pm on Thursday (November 17) following reports of a fire.
A CCTV image shared on social media showed flames pouring from the vehicle, as firefighters battled the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at approximately 6.55pm this evening to a vehicle fire on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. We sent two appliances to the scene.
"Crews have extinguished the fire and we have left the scene. We stood down at around 8.45pm."
Traffic Scotland said on Twitter: "A720 Gilmerton-Sheriffhall CLOSED in both directions due to a vehicle fire. Emergency services are at the scene."