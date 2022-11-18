News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh city bypass brought to standstill as emergency services battle huge car transporter fire

A section of Edinburgh's city bypass was at a standstill for almost two hours due to a huge car transporter fire.

By Gary Flockhart
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 8:40am

Emergency services were called to the A720, at Gilmerton, at 6,55pm on Thursday (November 17) following reports of a fire.

A CCTV image shared on social media showed flames pouring from the vehicle, as firefighters battled the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at approximately 6.55pm this evening to a vehicle fire on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. We sent two appliances to the scene.

Traffic Scotland shared this dramatic image of the fire (Image: Traffic Scotland)

"Crews have extinguished the fire and we have left the scene. We stood down at around 8.45pm."

Traffic Scotland said on Twitter: "A720 Gilmerton-Sheriffhall CLOSED in both directions due to a vehicle fire. Emergency services are at the scene."

