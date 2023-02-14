News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh City Bypass crash: A720 blocked after collision at A701 Straiton Road with slow traffic

Drivers are being warned of heavy traffic after a crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:59pm

Emergency services are attending a crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass this afternoon (February 14), and drivers have been warned of delays. The westbound carriageway lane two remains closed at A701 Straiton Road and traffic is heavy on approach.

Traffic Scotland estimates current delays of approximately 40 minutes after the incident at around 3pm. Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.

