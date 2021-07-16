Edinburgh City Bypass crash: Part of A720 blocked following three-vehicle crash between Calder and Baberton

Part of the A720 is blocked as a result of a three vehicle road crash on Friday afternoon.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:59 pm
Part of the road was closed by police.
Officers were called to the bypass eastbound between Calder and Baberton following a report of a three-vehicle crash at around 1.40pm on Friday, July 16.

Police have said there are no reports of serious injuries, however, the road is currently blocked as a result.

Traffic is queuing back onto the M8 beyond Hermiston Gait with delays expected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Friday, 16 July, officers were called to the A720 between Calder and Baberton, following a report of a three-vehicle crash. There are no reports of serious injuries and the road is currently blocked.”

The Trunk Road Incident Support Service is at the scene following the crash and has reported that lane one of two remains closed.

