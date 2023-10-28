A motorist in Midlothian had their car banned from the road after police found three defective tyres on the vehicle. Its handbrake was also found not to be working.

Road Policing Scotland from Dalkeith posted these pictures on social media on Friday, October 27. They said they had stopped the driver on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at Straiton because the vehicle’s MoT had expired. And they continued: “Checks revealed 3 tyres well below the legal limit & the parking brake was not working. An immediate prohibition (PG9) was issued to prevent the vehicle’s use.”