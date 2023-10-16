Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being warned to be aware of roadworks this weekend leading to the partial closure of one of the Edinburgh area’s main transport routes.

Overnight resurfacing works on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass eastbound approach to Lasswade, by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland, are set to begin on Sunday, October 22, for one night.

For the safety of workers and road users, the eastbound A720 will be closed from Straiton to Sheriffhall between 8.30pm and 6am overnight October 22/23.

The A720 eastbound approach to Lasswade, which will be closed for resurfacing works on Sunday night.

During these closures, a diversion route will be in place via Lang Loan, Lasswade Road, Gilmerton Straiton Road, the A772 and the A7. This diversion will add an additional five minutes and 0.9 miles to affected journeys.

BEAR Scotland says consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway, however we’ve scheduled the works during overnight hours to minimise any disruption. We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”