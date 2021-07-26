Edinburgh City Bypass: Traffic heavy as broken down vehicle blocked A720 lane at Baberton
Traffic is heavy on a part of the Edinburgh City Bypass following reports of a broken down vehicle leading to a lane at Baberton being blocked.
Reporting at 10.30am on Monday morning, Traffic Scotland said that lane one of two eastbound at Baberton is blocked due to a broken down vehicle.
The Trunk Road Incident Support Service is enroute to the scene and traffic is heavy on approach.
It is unclear how much of a delay this will add to journey times, however, pictures show vehicles queuing at Baberton.
The broken down vehicle has now been cleared from the area and lane one of two has reopened.
However, traffic remains heavy from Baberton to Hermiston Gait on the A720 and eastbound on the M8 from junction two.