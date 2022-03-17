Edinburgh City Bypass: Traffic slow after crash on A720 involving lorry at the Craighall Roundabout
Police rushed to a crash involving a HGV lorry on the Edinburgh City Bypass early this morning.
By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:01 am
Officers received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A720 at the Old Craighall Roundabout at around 5.25am on Thursday, March 17.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “No-one was injured and the roundabout is partially closed while the lorry is recovered.”
While no lanes were blocked, Traffic Scotland posted on Twitter at 7:20am, warning drivers that traffic was slow on approach.