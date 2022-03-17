Officers received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A720 at the Old Craighall Roundabout at around 5.25am on Thursday, March 17.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “No-one was injured and the roundabout is partially closed while the lorry is recovered.”

While no lanes were blocked, Traffic Scotland posted on Twitter at 7:20am, warning drivers that traffic was slow on approach.

